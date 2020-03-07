Massachusetts sugar shacks fired up for maple syrup boils

“It’s always on our mind, without a doubt,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to adapt to the earlier boil dates, I feel, if we’re going to continue doing this in the next 10, 20, or 30 years here in New England.”

The restaurant half of the sugar shack typically does between 400 and 600 meals per day on weekends during the maple season, he said. Many people also visit sugar shacks for agricultural tourism.

A typical day for Boisvert, his family and his workers begins at 5 a.m. to start the two-person boiling process on the evaporator, which heats sap via a wood stove to separate water from the natural sugars to create maple syrup. Meanwhile, others are gathering sap throughout the day. On a good day, the sap is running all day long, from early morning to night.

“Once the sap is harvested from the trees, it gets collected and gathered, it gets filtered out back so any impurities are out of the sap,” he explained. “From a stainless steel tank out back, it’s flowing down this big copper line to the evaporator.”

As of last weekend, with the season just getting underway, they had made about 40 gallons of maple syrup — the result of cooking down 1,600 to 1,800 gallons of sap. The sugar shack typically makes between 2,000 and 2,500 gallons of syrup annually.