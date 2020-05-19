Mask, Muffins & Mochas

On May 11th, Gem State Paper staff set up early in the morning to hand out muffins from Great Harvest Bread Company and hot mochas from Full Steam Espresso along with free mask provided by Gem State Paper to passing cars and trucks as they made their way to work on Monday morning. Townsquare Media’s Kool 96.5 Nate Bird and KEZJ 95.7 Brad Weiser was on hand with live broadcasting during the two hour event.

Those taking the opportunity to receive a fresh muffin, hot mocha and protective mask also helped the South Central Community Action Partnership by dropping of canned food items and cash donations. Several pounds of food was dropped off and we collected over $436 cash for our Food Bank. The proceeds will go to help feed families here in the Magic Valley who are struggling financially especially during this COVID-19 crisis. SCCAP would like to thank Gem State Paper and all those that help make the event a success. Pictured left to right: Team Gem State Paper’s Tyson Cazier, Meaghan Tucker, Ben Lyda, Erika Mcbride, Brittany Calderon, Madison Brubaker, Deanna Comstock, Amanda Miller, Melissa Welch.