Mary Ann Manion

July 6, 1941—April 7, 2022

Mary Ann Manion, age 80, of Burley, passed away, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, in Burley, surrounded by her husband and children.

Mary Ann was born on July 6, 1941, in Weston, Idaho, to Thomas Demont Olsen and Hildred Day. She grew up with her sisters and brother on their family farms in the Weston and Boise areas. She attended school in the Boise area and graduated from Borah High School in the first graduating class the school in 1959. She then attended Ricks College for a year in Rexburg.

Following her time at Ricks College, she returned to the Boise area for work, which was where she met her dear husband, Larry Manion, on May 24, 1963, on a blind date. She married him for time and all eternity on May 21, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children Wendy, Jeffrey, and Bonnie. She had so many fun and trying times with her children. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and tried to support them in whatever ways she could. She was able to meet her first great-grandchild shortly before she passed.

She worked as a teacher’s aide for over 30 years in the Burley area, working at Springdale Kindergarten, Mountain View, and Dworshak Elementary schools. She loved working with the little children and helping them in the early years of their schooling.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings in the Church. She had a great love of the gospel and her forever family.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Larry; her three children, Wendy (DJ) Heap, Jeffrey (Sandy) Manion, and Bonnie (Cory) Blad; as well as ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her two sisters, Joan Maisey and Lynn Morse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Olsen and Hildred Day; brother, Dennis; sisters, LaRae Olsen and Djon Talbot; and grandson, Nathen Blad.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon Friday, April 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 11 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com

