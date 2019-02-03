RUPERT — Nearly four decades ago, a group of local farms started a company to wash, sort and package fresh potatoes harvested from their fields — keeping more of the dollars gained from the process at home.
“It allowed them to own a little bit more of that value chain,” Jason Allen CEO for Mart Produce said.
The Mart Group LLC, operating as Mart Produce, has 100 employees and is a supplier of high-quality potatoes to food service, the retail market and to local processors.
“The company washes, packs and sorts the potatoes that you see at the grocery store,” Allen said.
The business operates several potato storage sheds that allow it to stay in operation year round.
Mart Produce was originally founded in 1980 by two family farms, Hansen Farms and Circle D Farms, and now has other farms that supply potatoes for its sheds across the valley and into the Treasure Valley.
The company also includes partners Jentzsch-Kerl Farms and Grant 4-D Farms.
“They are just a great employer who really cares about their employees,” Leslie Garner, who handles special projects for the city of Rupert, said. “They have also been big donors for the Mini-Cassia Community Center and they were big supporters of the Boys and Girls Club.”
Garner said both community centers are very valuable to the community and offer affordable options to residents, which makes the city more family-friendly.
“We believe in giving back to the community where we operate and do business,” Allen said.
“I think through our ownership and management we are happy to help and support those things,” Mike Larsen, general manager for the company said.
In fact, some members of management and employees are taking advantage of the fitness center, so it also indirectly benefits the company, he said.
