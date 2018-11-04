Marrianna 'Muffy' Davis

What are the most important issues to you?
Duffy said the most important issue to her is passing Proposition 2, which is an initiative that would allow the state to expand Medicaid eligibility. Other issues of concern for Davis are increased funding for education and protecting public lands.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
“I need to do more research on Proposition 1 to see if it would have a true impact on Idaho families,” Davis said. “I’ve been lead to believe that it will not impact live horse racing.” Davis has not finalized her opinion yet on the proposition.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
“If I’m elected and it passes I will honor that,” she said. “Health care expansion is really important for those 62,000 Idahoans who fall into the gap. I think it is the responsibility of legislators to follow the will of the people.”
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
Davis said her opponent has been in office for six years and hasn’t worked to solve the issue of the health care gap that affects thousands of Idahoans. “He hasn’t followed the will of the people in District 26,” she said.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
“We have to invest money in infrastructure when we have a surplus instead of giving tax breaks,” Davis said. “We also have to invest in our youth so our children will come back here one day and make a living wage. We can’t neglect our future as we grow. I think Idaho is really wonderful and I want everyone else to know how wonderful it is too.”
