Marla Ruhter - MLR Cleaning
It is my honor to nominate Marla Ruhter, because of her heartfelt dedication and willingness to do right by her family. Marla has not only started her own business, MLR Cleaning, but she is a dedicated mom and grandmother to boot. While many women are much more "qualified" for such a title, Marla ceased her education to raise her now-grown children and has proved that one can climb the ladder of success no matter what trials and obstacles arise. She is the true, "raw," outstanding, and honest image of a "Woman in Business". I feel like Marla is deserving not only because of her dedication but her work ethic as well. She is the absolute definition of "from the ground up". While many other boast a resume full of titles, Marla boasts love, compassion, dedication, honesty, commitment, and a sense of what working women truly are: Real.
