March 8
Twin Falls nail artists use social media to find new clients: Social media has become an essential new tool for nail technicians. YouTube and Pinterest are full of instructions for how to obtain the newest and most popular styles from ombre nails to color-changing polish to 3D designs. Facebook and Instagram have become the previews for what each technician can give to her customers.
Kessa Wonenberg, owner and nail specialist of Envy Salon Image Artistry, said she wouldn’t have half the clients she has now if it weren’t for social media.
March 13
Schools pursue bonds: For Magic Valley school districts, the March election was the biggest of the year. In total, 10 school districts pursued a ballot measure, with a total of more than $67 million in requests.
All passed, except the Shoshone School District’s $6 million bond for building projects — the school district’s third attempt at passing a bond.
Twin Falls and Jerome voters said “yes” to renewing 10-year plant facilities levies for school building maintenance and renovation projects: a $4.75 million annual measure for the Twin Falls School District, and $650,000 annually for the first five years and $700,000 annually for the next five years for the Jerome School District.
Eight school districts received approval for a supplemental levy — six of which were renewals. Blaine County and Kimberly school districts’ measures were brand new requests.
A couple months later, it was time for the May election. Voters approved two school ballot measures: a five-year, $250,000 annual plant facilities levy for the Hagerman School District and renewal of a two-year, $600,000 annual supplemental levy for the Wendell School District.
During the August election, voters approved Gooding and Richfield school districts’ ballot measures: a 10-year, $950,000 annual plant facilities levy for the Gooding School District and a $4 million bond for the Richfield School District.
In September, the Twin Falls school board approved a $2.5 million emergency levy to cope with an enrollment increase. The Kimberly school board approved $93,245 in emergency levy money — less than half of what it was eligible for.
March 18
Guns in Idaho: common misconceptions: Is gun ownership in America rising or declining? And how are those numbers being used in the fight against gun violence?
Some sources report the number of firearms in the U.S. at 265 million, and report that the number of private gun owners in the country is declining. Others estimate that the number of firearms in the U.S. is rising and now — at 326 million — equals the number of people that live in the U.S.
But only 30 percent of Americans own firearms.
According to researchers at Harvard and Northeastern universities, and reported by The Washington Post, one-half of America’s guns are owned by just 3 percent of the population. “Super-owners,” dubbed that by those on both sides of the gun debate, own an average of 17 guns apiece.
In Idaho, you might have a friend, neighbor or grandmother who doubles as a super-owner.
March 24
CSI men’s basketball team reaches NJCAA national title game and Charles Jones Jr. is named national player of the year: The 10th-seeded Golden Eagles overcame a 13-point halftime deficit in the national semifinals to earn a berth in the national championship for the first time since 2011. Ultimately, CSI fell in the title game, but its semifinal comeback, combined with the naming of standout sophomore Charles Jones Jr. as NJCAA national player of the year, made for a special season.
