SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a man has died after being struck by an oncoming train in Salt Lake City.

KSL-TV reports that the Utah Transit Authority says the incident happened Sunday night around 9:45 p.m.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky says the 25-year-old man was walking on the tracks when a westbound Greenline TRAX train hit him.

Authorities are trying to determine why the man was on the tracks in a dimly lit area.

His identity has not been released as investigators are trying to contact the man's family.

The train line has since reopened.

