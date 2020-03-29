Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for poaching big game

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A western Washington man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for hunting violations in one of the largest poaching cases in state history.

Jason Hutt, 29, of Sequim was sentenced last week in Clallam County Superior Court after entering an Alford plea to five counts of unlawful hunting of big game and single counts of waste of wildlife, unlawful hunting of wild birds, hunting of wild animals, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.

An Alford plea means Hutt does not admit guilt but admits there is enough evidence to support a conviction.

“What I did was wrong,” Hutt told Superior Court Judge Brian Coughenour. “I’m here to deal with it.”

State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said Hutt and an accomplice — Wyatt Beck — illegally killed several bears, deer and elk in Clallam and Jefferson counties in the summer of 2018.

Matthew Roberson, Clallam County deputy prosecuting attorney, said Hutt is the first person in the state to go to prison on a first-degree unlawful hunting of big game conviction since the charge became a ranked felony.