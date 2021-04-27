 Skip to main content
Man plans domestic violence benefit run
Man plans domestic violence benefit run

Garcia

Nico Garcia

 Courtesy photo

BURLEY — Nico Garcia will hold a fundraising run on Sunday, June 27 to benefit the Mini-Cassia Shelter Crossroads Hope.

Garcia will run from AutoZone in Rupert to Farmer’s Corner in Burley, 11.6 miles to teach his son that domestic violence is unacceptable and that people have to stand up for what is right, even if they stand alone.

Donations can be given to Garcia or dropped off at Skaggs Furniture in Burley.

For more information call Garcia at 208-647-9506.

In May an account will be set up for donations at First Federal Bank in Burley.

Other donations like packaged food, toiletry items, children’s clothing and bedding are needed.

The shelter can be reached at 208-436-0987.



