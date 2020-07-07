Man held in California attacks that killed 1, wounded 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was lost for more than 30 hours in a Sierra Nevada forest after a gunman killed his father during an Independence Day trip and wounded two other people in separate attacks, authorities and acquaintances said.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after a chase. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Dr. Ari Gershman of Danville was shot Friday while off-roading in a new four-wheel drive Jeep with his son, Jack, near Downieville, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Downieville is northeast of Sacramento and west of Reno, Nevada.

Jack fled and called police to say he was lost, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. He was found in good condition on July 4 in Tahoe National Forest.

He was alone in the forest for more than 30 hours, according to the GoFundMe page.

Shortly after finding the boy, authorities spotted the suspect in an all-terrain vehicle, chased and stopped him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The same man is believed to have shot two other people during a separate attack in the same area on Friday, and they were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.