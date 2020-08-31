 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 5 years for 2018 arson at 63-story Las Vegas hotel
0 comments

Man gets 5 years for 2018 arson at 63-story Las Vegas hotel

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for starting fires and scuffling with firefighters in March 2018 at an unfinished 63-story hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said Monday.

Andrew Joseph Sanders, 28, also was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda Du to three years of supervised release and faces having to pay restitution after pleading guilty last October to arson, U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said.

Sanders was taken into custody in court on Friday. His defense attorney, Michael Becker, declined comment Monday.

Investigators found that Sanders recorded himself on his cell phone trespassing at the Drew Las Vegas and saying he started the fires because he was bored, Trutanich said.

Firefighters reported they were delayed fighting the fires while subduing Sanders after they arrived.

Authorities estimated damage from separate fires on the 11th floor of a parking structure and a ballroom space at up to $10 million.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why you should choose to wear a mask
Twn-column

Why you should choose to wear a mask

It has been horrifying to watch as people who are wearing masks and taking this pandemic seriously get chided for acting responsibly.

Coronavirus makes its own rules
Local

Coronavirus makes its own rules

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has changed so many things about our world, and about my individual world as well. I have patients …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News