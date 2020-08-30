 Skip to main content
Man dies when pickup truck he was working on rolled over him
Man dies when pickup truck he was working on rolled over him

LEWISTOWN, Mont. (AP) — A central Montana man was killed when the pickup truck he was working under rolled on top of him, police in Lewistown said.

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and found the man under the pickup in Lewistown, Assistant Police Chief Jon Polich said in a statement.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, officials said.

A family member told police the victim was Jason Haivala, 48, of Forest Grove, which is a rural area east of Lewistown.

The death is still under investigation and an autopsy was planned, Polich said.

