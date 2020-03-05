Man convicted of killing girlfriend in Montana, body missing

The manager of the property Green was renting said he sought reimbursement for several repairs to the residence, some for as little as $3.02, but did not seek reimbursement for the $250 cost of replacing the carpet and carpet pad in a bedroom, The Billings Gazette reported.

The lead detective testified the original carpet appeared to have been moved to another room in the house, but that a 30-inch-by-15-inch (76-centimeter-by-38-centimeter) piece of it had been cut out and could not be located.

“So whatever he did to her, he decided that he had to get rid of at least a chunk of that carpet,” County Attorney Scott Twito told jurors.

Defense attorneys Gregory Paskel and Blaine McGivern argued that Johnson had struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues and may have fallen back into drug use. Green maintained Johnson left the house one day while he was away at work and never returned.

She did not pick up her final paycheck or return to Billings Clinic for methadone treatment, prosecutors countered.

Green was arrested in Henderson, Nevada in April 2019.

