LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — One of three family members charged with animal cruelty following the deaths of dozens of cattle on a Nebraska farm has been given probation.
Dawson County District Court records say 60-year-old Eugene Wempen Sr. was sentenced Feb. 11 to 30 months of probation and barred from owning, possessing or residing with any animals for 15 years. He’d pleaded no contest to a lone count of animal abandonment or cruelty resulting in death.
He also was sentenced to 91 days of jail and credited for one day served. The remaining 90 days can be waived if he follows his probation terms.
His wife, Diane Wempen, and their 34-year-old son, Eugene Wempen Jr., have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in May.
Deputies reported finding at least 65 carcasses on the Wempen property near Overton, about 150 miles west of Lincoln. About 75 live cattle, along with llamas, donkeys, miniature ponies, horses, goats and sheep, were relocated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.