 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged after chasing boy on bike takes plea deal

  • 0
Michael C. Guizar

Michael C. Guizar

 COURTESY PHOTO BY THE CASSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BURLEY — A local man charged after police said he chased a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup and ran over the boy’s bike has changed his plea Monday to guilty of charges of felony aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and to reckless driving in a related case, court records show.

He will plead guilty using an Alford plea, which means he does not admit to all the elements of the charge but the state may have enough evidence to convict him.

Guizar is set for a sentence hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 in Cassia County District Court.

He was charged in July after a private surveillance video showed a man in a gray pickup chasing a boy at the Burley Skate Park.

One video showed him driving over the grass at the public park and another video showed him driving up on the grass and sidewalk with the boy jumping off his bike and running.

Screen shot

This screen shot of a Facebook video widely circulated shows the driver of a pickup that chased a boy on a bicycle near the Burley skate park on Friday and then ran over the boy's bike after he jumped off of it in July.

In the video, it appeared Guizar’s pickup then struck the bicycle.

People are also reading…

Under the plea agreement, the state will recommend a sentence of five years in prison with an additional 10 years indeterminate for the aggravated assault charge with a weapons enhancement.

For the reckless driving charge, the state will recommend 180 days in jail, $1,000 fine and driver’s license suspension.

The prosecutor may request statutory fees and restitution on all filed charged.

In exchange, the prosecutor agrees to dismiss all other charges.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The pandemic isn’t over, Idaho. This is what COVID looks like here, today.

The pandemic isn’t over, Idaho. This is what COVID looks like here, today.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The coronavirus had spread to at least 114 countries by then, and — though nobody knew it at the time — was already in Idaho. That was 814 days ago, and the WHO has yet to declare the pandemic over. But daily life in Idaho and much of the U.S. has resumed a kind of pre-pandemic status quo. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its focus away from trying to keep people from catching COVID-19, toward keeping hospitals from being crushed by the disease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News