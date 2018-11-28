CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 45-year-old man faces felony drug charges after a Wyoming state trooper says he caught him pushing a dolly with marijuana on it down a highway near Cheyenne.
KGAB-AM reports that court records say Paul l. Force III, of Eureka, California, was walking east when a trooper responding to calls spotted him shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 19 pushing a dolly.
According to an affidavit, a search of Force and his belongings found 7.39 pounds of marijuana.
Force was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Laramie County jail on a $3,000 cash bond.
The county district court clerk’s office would not disclose whether Force had an attorney representing him.
