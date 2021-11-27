 Skip to main content
Man arrested in woman's deadly plunge down NYC subway stairs

NEW YORK — A man suspected in a deadly mugging on a subway station stairway was arrested four months later after someone spotted him in Central Park and called a tip line, police said Saturday.

David Robinson, 53, appeared in court a day after his arrest on manslaughter charges in the death of Htwe Than

Police said the victim, 58, was walking up some steps in a station in Manhattan’s Chinatown with her son on July 17 when Robinson grabbed the son’s backpack, propelling them down the stairs. She was in a coma for several days before dying.

