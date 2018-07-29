BOISE (AP) — The man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex asked police to come to the Ada County Jail for a conversation last Friday.
Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams says Timmy Kinner’s public defenders stopped the interview — but motions filed with the court after the incident indicate that his attorneys may be unsure of what transpired before they arrived.
The Idaho Statesman reports the 30-year-old Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ruya Kadir, who died two days after she was stabbed June 30. Kinner is also facing eight counts of aggravated battery and a use of deadly force enhancement.
Kinner has asked to represent himself, but he has three public defenders.
