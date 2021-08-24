Making edible cookie dough

Q: Can I add it to ice cream? A: Yes. Don’t add much milk so you can shape the dough, then the easiest method would be to shape into a couple small log shapes, freeze a few hours in parchment paper then cut into small rounds.

Q: I don't have an electric mixer, can I mix it by hand? A: Yes, you could make this by hand if you don’t own a mixer. I would probably go with nearly melted butter though to make mixing easier (therefor skipping getting to the pale and fluffy stage) and use a wooden spoon to mix.

Q: Can I bake this cookie dough? A. No, please don’t try to bake this cookie dough. With its lack of egg and leavening (baking soda/baking powder) the cookies would spread out and be flat, and you wouldn’t end up with soft and chewy cookies.

So I’m torn between picking a favorite. out of the three. I thought for sure chocolate chip cookie dough would be my winner, then I played around and discovered the other two recipes and was smitten after one bite. The Chocolate-Chocolate Cookie Dough – brownie flavor and the Funffeti Sugar Cookie Dough is like eating a slice of birthday cake only in dough form so it is the best of both worlds! Try them all and let me know your favorite.

Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.

