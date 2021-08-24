Making edible cookie dough

It is back to school time! If you are looking for a yummy after school treat how about whipping up some edible cookie dough?
It’s like eating real cookie dough, minus the eggs and adding heat-treated flour so you can eat it by the spoonful.
Making cookie dough that's safe to eat
Because of the possibility of e-coli being found in flour it’s now a good idea to heat it in the oven to kill off any possible bacteria before consuming cookie dough and of course skip the eggs.
- • Heat treat the flour: Spread 3 cups of flour out onto a rimmed 18 by 13-inch baking sheet. Bake in a preheated oven for 7 minutes, or until flour temperature registers 160ᵒF on an instant read thermometer. Let cool completely then transfer to an airtight container.
I’ll be honest this step is a little messy, I like to use a metal spatula and scrap to one corner and pour into a reseal able bag. Then I measure out what I will need for the recipe.
Please do not skip this step as it isn’t food safe to eat raw flour.
Edible cookie dough — 3 ways
Recipe by Becky Hutchings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, heat treated to kill bacteria*
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 3 TBSP granulated sugar
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 ½ TBSP milk, might need more as needed to combine ingredients
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions: 1. Add butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar to a medium mixing bowl, sprinkle salt evenly over. 2. Using an electric hand mixer whip together until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. 3. Mix in 1 ½ TBSP milk and vanilla extract. 4. Add in flour and blend just to combined, whole adding milk ½ TBSP at a time to thin if needed. 5. For Chocolate-Chip Cookie Dough: Using a rubber spatula fold in chocolate chips. 6. Store cookie dough in refrigerator (note that it will harden up once chilled because the butter will solidify, you can let it rest at room temperature if desired). 7. For Chocolate-Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough: Replace 1/3 cup of the all-purpose flour with 1/3 cup Dutch process cocoa powder. Mix cocoa in with the flour. Replace mini chocolate chips with 2 oz. dark chocolate chopped into small bits. 8. For Funfetti Sugar Cookie Dough: Omit brown sugar, 2/3 cup granulated sugar (total). Add ¼ tsp almond extract in with the vanilla extract. Replace chocolate chips with 1/3 cup white chocolate chips. Fold in 3 TBSP rainbow jimmies sprinkles with white chocolate chips, serve with more sprinkles on top.
Common questions about edible cookie dough
Q: How long does cookie dough last in the fridge? A: Well if you are lucky enough to have any left, chill in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 5-6 days.
Q: Can I freeze it? A: Yes. You can freeze this cookie dough for up to 2 months.
Q: Can I add it to ice cream? A: Yes. Don’t add much milk so you can shape the dough, then the easiest method would be to shape into a couple small log shapes, freeze a few hours in parchment paper then cut into small rounds.
Q: I don't have an electric mixer, can I mix it by hand? A: Yes, you could make this by hand if you don’t own a mixer. I would probably go with nearly melted butter though to make mixing easier (therefor skipping getting to the pale and fluffy stage) and use a wooden spoon to mix.
Q: Can I bake this cookie dough? A. No, please don’t try to bake this cookie dough. With its lack of egg and leavening (baking soda/baking powder) the cookies would spread out and be flat, and you wouldn’t end up with soft and chewy cookies.
So I’m torn between picking a favorite. out of the three. I thought for sure chocolate chip cookie dough would be my winner, then I played around and discovered the other two recipes and was smitten after one bite. The Chocolate-Chocolate Cookie Dough – brownie flavor and the Funffeti Sugar Cookie Dough is like eating a slice of birthday cake only in dough form so it is the best of both worlds! Try them all and let me know your favorite.
Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.