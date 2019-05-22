On behalf of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, I welcome you to Southern Idaho!
We love it here! This is our playground. This is our home. The majestic Snake River ties the Minidoka and Cassia Counties together and includes 13 communities. With 26 miles of the Snake River to play on, easy access to the water, Pomerelle Ski Resort less than 30 minutes away, golf courses, parks, hiking, biking, recreation, great schools and a thriving economy, the Mini-Cassia area is a great place to visit, or better yet – to work and live.
Some of the things we love about our home are our big skies and beautiful sunsets, the kindness of the people, and our river and nearby mountains. We also love our county fairs, rodeos, agriculture, and our animals. We have great local events such as the Spudman Triathlon, the Idaho Regatta boat race, a folk festival, the Wake in the Snake, sprint boat races, and many bass tournaments. And we have a claim to fame: In October people from all around the region show up in droves to tour the largest haunted attraction in the Northwest at the old Albion State Normal School. We are located halfway between Boise and Salt Lake City, Utah, and we are just a few hours from Yellowstone National Park.
If you are seeking a place to call home where you never feel rushed, with down-to-earth neighbors who will stop what they are doing to give you a hand when you need it, you’ve found the right place.
Thank you for making your destination Southern Idaho,
Stephanie Curtis
Chairman of the Board of Directors, 2019
Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce
