TWIN FALLS — Jayco is a giant in the recreational vehicle industry. The company is based in Indiana, but the Twin Falls factory is a significant part of the business.
In 2017, Jayco announced a major expansion in Twin Falls. That expansion was expected to included 360 new jobs and a new 160,000-square-foot facility.
“Jayco’s arrival in Twin Falls ... did a lot to diversify the local economy and they’ve been a big part of our growth ever since,” Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
According to the South Bend Tribune, Jayco has built more than a million trailers since its founding in the late 1960s. The company is now owned by Thor Industries — also an RV manufacturer — which bought Jayco for more than half a billion dollars in 2016.
Murray said that Jayco has been an excellent addition to the Twin Falls community.
“They foster a family environment at their factory and they realize they aren’t just building travel trailers, but memories for people and their own families,” Murray said. “They consistently do good work in the community and build good things that last.”
