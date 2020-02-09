Jayco

About: Jayco is the world's third-largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. The company is based in Indiana, and was founded in the late 1960s.

Years in the Magic Valley: Jayco opened its Twin Falls facility in 2005.

Number of employees: Approximately 3,200 overall as of 2016. The company has hired hundreds of employees in recent years for its Twin Falls plant.

Interesting fact: Many of the company's Indiana employees are Amish.