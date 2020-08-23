Maine potato farmers worry about dry weather

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

^pPRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Potato farmers are worried about their crops as the northern part of the state experiences one of the driest summers on record.

^pIn Aroostook County, which is experiencing a severe drought, there has been no heavy rain since before Memorial Day, potentially reducing the yield, said Don Flannery, executive director of the Maine Potato Board.

^pInstead, there have been scattered showers that have helped some farmers but have left others high and dry.

^p“I’ve been around the potato industry for all my life, and I don’t ever remember it being this dry,” Flannery said.

^pThe National Weather Service in Caribou reports that it could end up being the driest summer since records were kept.

^pThere’s been only 4.94 inches of rain since June 1, which is about 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) below normal, said meteorologist Joe Hewitt. The driest summer on record was 5.6 inches in 1995.

^pAcross the region, most of the potato plants look healthy because there’s been enough water to keep them green. But there’s not been enough water for the potatoes to grow under the surface.