 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magicvalley

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.

Jacob Sullum: New York's Governor wants to 'silence' constitutionally protected speech: In response to the Buffalo Massacre, Kathy Hochul invoked a hoary analogy to justify censorship

Jacob Sullum: New York's Governor wants to 'silence' constitutionally protected speech: In response to the Buffalo Massacre, Kathy Hochul invoked a hoary analogy to justify censorship

Opinion: When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday.

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News