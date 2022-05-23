Magicvalley
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little has earned a second GOP nomination at the helm of one the nation’s most conservative states, the Associated Press projected early into Tuesday ballot counts.
Inside a home along a quiet country road, two people are believed to have been killed early Sunday.
Bridger was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. The public is invited to welcome him home tonight and to honor him Saturday.
In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.
Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.
Former State Board of Education president Debbie Critchfield topped her two competitors in the Republican primary to be Idaho’s next superinte…
Jacob Sullum: New York's Governor wants to 'silence' constitutionally protected speech: In response to the Buffalo Massacre, Kathy Hochul invoked a hoary analogy to justify censorship
Opinion: When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday.
Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny,…