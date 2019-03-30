All-Idaho Basketball Players

The Idaho Statesman revealed the top All-Idaho boys and girls basketball players in each of the state’s classifications as chosen by the state’s coaches. The 2A and 1A Division I and 1A Division II choices were released on Friday. There were no selections for the 2A for boys or girls for the Magic Valley. The following is for the Class 1A Division II and Class 1A Division I from the Magic Valley.

1AD1 BOYS FIRST TEAM

ZANE MUSSMANN

1AD1 GIRLS FIRST TEAM

CIERRA HENNINGS, SHOSHONE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

BAILEE OWENS, SHOSHONE

COACH of the YEAR:

TIM CHAPMAN, SHOSHONE

1ADII BOYS FIRST TEAM

TYLER MUNSEE, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN

CASPER BLOCK, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN

1ADII BOYS SECONDTEAM

BRADY POWER, DIETRICH

GIO ZAVALA, MURTAUGH

1ADII GIRL FIRST TEAM

KYLIE WOOD, CAREY

1ADII GIRLS SECONDTEAM

ATHANA VERSIS, CAREY

KODI GREEN, CAREY

COACH of the YEAR:

MERRILEE SEARS, CAREY

