All-Idaho Basketball Players
The Idaho Statesman revealed the top All-Idaho boys and girls basketball players in each of the state’s classifications as chosen by the state’s coaches. The 2A and 1A Division I and 1A Division II choices were released on Friday. There were no selections for the 2A for boys or girls for the Magic Valley. The following is for the Class 1A Division II and Class 1A Division I from the Magic Valley.
1AD1 BOYS FIRST TEAM
ZANE MUSSMANN
1AD1 GIRLS FIRST TEAM
CIERRA HENNINGS, SHOSHONE
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
BAILEE OWENS, SHOSHONE
COACH of the YEAR:
TIM CHAPMAN, SHOSHONE
1ADII BOYS FIRST TEAM
TYLER MUNSEE, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
CASPER BLOCK, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
1ADII BOYS SECONDTEAM
BRADY POWER, DIETRICH
GIO ZAVALA, MURTAUGH
1ADII GIRL FIRST TEAM
KYLIE WOOD, CAREY
1ADII GIRLS SECONDTEAM
ATHANA VERSIS, CAREY
KODI GREEN, CAREY
COACH of the YEAR:
MERRILEE SEARS, CAREY
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.