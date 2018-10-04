A milk marketing cooperative in Jerome wanted to branch out into milk processing. Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers announced this year a $20 million expansion that was expected to create at least 15 new positions. The project was anticipated to take a year to complete.

Officials did not respond to calls for comment by deadline.

