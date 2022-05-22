Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Bishop Kelly 15, Twin Falls 0 Championship: BOISE — The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the home half of the first inning in the championship game of the 4A State Tournament at Bishop Kelly High School on a homerun by Caden Casagrande.

Winning Bishop Kelly pitcher Colin Dempsey shut down the Bruins throwing a shutout with six hits and six strikeouts.

Calvry Leiser took the loss for Twin Falls allowing two hits and four runs with one strikeout over one inning. Wyatt Solosabal, Luke Moon and Wesley Vinson worked in relief.

At the plate, Ben Tarchione, Cooper Thompson, Solosabal, Bryce Mahlke, Otho Savage and Jace Mahlke each had a hit for the Bruins. For the Knights, Jackson Hatch 2-for-3 HR 5RBIs and Ryan Grubb 2-for-3 2B 1RBI.

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Kimberly 5, Snake River 0 Consolation Final: NAMPA —Brennan Chappell shut down #5 Snake River throwing a complete game shutout in the #2 Kimberly win in the consolation final of the 3A State Tournament at Northwest Nazarene University. Chappell surrendered zero runs on one hit with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Lucas Goodwin took the loss for Snake River allowing five hits and four runs over three and a third innings. Jared Hanchey 3-for-3 2B 3B 1RBI and Parker Stringham 2-for-2 led the Bulldog batters. Cayson Fisher had the lone Snake River hit.

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa

Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5 Consolation Final

NAMPA — The Trojans finished the 2A State Tournament at Nampa Christian High School with the consolation title win over Challis-Mackay. Alex Hirai started for Wendell and pitched six and one-third innings followed by winning pitcher Lucas McRoberts in relief. Hirai finished with two hits, Aden Bunn two hits 3RBIs and Jaxon Mattix two hits 2 RBIs.

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

North Star 15, Glenns Ferry 1 Consolation Final

Softball

4A State Tournament @Post Falls High School, Coeur D’Alene

Bishop Kelly 24, Twin Falls 4

Vallivue 8, Twin Falls 4 Third Place

Bishop Kelly 23, Vallivue 1 Championship

COEUR D”ALENE— #2 Twin Falls and #1 Bishop Kelly were both undefeated in the 4A State Tournament at Post Falls High School and had to play a winners bracket semifinal game to get to the championship. The Bruins used four pitchers but came up short and lost to the Knights. Tara Call, Sydney McMurdie, Hilde Cowden and Makenzie Hudson got in one inning with Call getting the loss. Faith Nichols was the winning pitcher. Bishop Kelly outhit the Bruins 18-10. McMurdie 2-for-3, Molly Hodge 2-for-3 2RBIs and Sydney Jund 2-for-3 were the leading hitters for Twin Falls and Nichols was 3-for-3 5RBIs for the Knights.

Following the loss to Bishop Kelly, #2 Twin Falls had to turn around and face #4 Vallivue. Twin Falls needed to defeat Vallivue to get a second shot at the Knights in the championship game or finish in third-place. Call worked four and two-thirds inning allowing seven hits and eight runs and McMurdie had two and one-third innings allowing one hit and one run as the Bruins fell to the Falcons. Alivia Pizarro 3-for-4 and Hodge 2-for-4 2RBIs led the Bruins bats. Britney Henderson took the win in seven innings giving up six hits and four runs and Bailee Hancock 2-for-4 and Jaimee Cagle 2-for-3 2B 3B 4RBIs led the Vallivue offense.

3A State Tournament @Buhl High School

Buhl 15, South Fremont 3 Consolation Final

BUHL—Kaycie Theurer finished 2-for-3 with two homeruns and six RBIs to carry the #6 Buhl Indians over #7 South Fremont Cougars in the consolation final of the 3A State Tournament at Buhl High School. Trinity Tvrdy was again on the mound for Buhl in her fourth game (three seven inning games and one five inning game in the state tournament) and got the well-deserved victory in five innings allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Haylie Angell took the loss for South Fremont lasting one-third of an inning allowing one hit and eight runs.

1A State Tournament @Moscow City Fields

Genesee 8, Glenns Ferry 6 Third Place

MOSCOW —#6 Glenns Ferry finished with a third-place finish at the 1A State Tournament at Moscow City Fields after falling to #5 Genesee. Madi Fink was the leading hitter for the Pilots going 4-for-4 2B 3RBIs and also took the loss on the mound in six innings giving up three hits and eight runs with eight strikeouts. Kyan Jackson 2-for-4 and Jenny Duenas 2-for-4 1RBI also had two hits for the Pilots. Kendra Meyer earned the win for the Bulldogs allowing 12 hits and five runs with seven strikeouts. The Bulldogs hits were by Riley Leseman 1-for-2, Shelby Hanson 1-for-4 1RBI and Audrey Barber 1-for-2.

