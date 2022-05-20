Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Thursday’s ResultsBaseball4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Middleton 14, Jerome 1: BOISE — The #8 Jerome Tigers opened the 4A State Tournament with the loss to #1 Middleton Vikings at Bishop Kelly High School. The Vikings outhit the Tigers 12-4 in the win. Johnny Ramsey took the loss for Jerome allowing seven hits and 11 runs over two and a third innings. Wes Prestwich, Hayden Gilmore, Ramsey, and Tanner Whittaker each collected one hit for the Tigers. Nathanael Warwick led Middleton to victory on the mound. The pitcher went two innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out two and walking one. Treyton Swygart (3-3), Caden Recla (2-2) and Josh Lucido (2-2) led the Vikings at the plate. Jerome will face #4 Pocatello on Friday at 10 a.m. in a loser out game. Middleton faces #5 Twin Falls on Friday at 4 p.m. in a semi- final game.

Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 1: BOISE — The #5 Twin Falls Bruins opened the 4A State Tournament with the win over #4 Pocatello Thunder at Bishop Kelly High School. With the game tied at 1-1 in the fifth inning, Twin Falls took the lead at 2-1 and added five runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Nolan Hardesty pitched a complete game for the Bruins allowing one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts. Wyatt Solosabal (2-2), Hardesty (2-4 2B) and Cooper Thompson (2-4 1RBI) were the leading Twin Falls batters. Brody Burch took the loss for Pocatello lasting six and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out eight. Jayce Vaughan had two hits for the Thunder. Twin Falls meets #1 Middleton on Friday at 4 p.m. in a semi-final game and Pocatello will play #8 Jerome at 10 a.m. on Friday loser out.

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Fruitland 8, Kimberly 3: NAMPA — #7 Fruitland defeated #2 Kimberly in the Bulldogs opening game of the 3A State Tournament at Northwest Nazarene University. Brennan Chappel started for Kimberly lasting three innings allowing one hit and one run with three strikeouts. Parker Stringham took the loss for the Bulldogs, surrendering two hits and five runs over one and a third innings. Jacob Lloyd, River Chadwick and Jakob Cummins each had a hit for Kimberly. Zane Bidwell was the winning pitcher for Fruitland giving up three hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings. Landon Bushong had two hits for the Grizzlies. Kimberly will play #6 Homedale at 1 p.m. on Friday in a loser out game. Fruitland will play #3 Weiser at 7 p.m. on Friday in a semi-final game.

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa Firth 6, Wendell 5 (8 innings): NAMPA — The Trojans lost to the Cougars in the opening game of the 2A State Tournament at Nampa Christian High School, Nampa. Wendell starting pitcher, Zach Woodward threw five and two-thirds innings allowing one hit, 11 strikeouts with four walks and one unearned run. Alex Hirai had two hits and two RBIs. Wendell will play Orofino on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in a loser out game. Firth faces Melba at 5 p.m. on Friday in a semi-final game.

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

Genesee 20, Glenns Ferry 6: BOISE — Glenns Ferry was beaten by Genesee in the 1A State Tournament at Capital High School. Losing Glenns Ferry starting pitcher Nick Hernandez pitched four innings giving up eight hits, six runs with nine strikeouts and one walk. Josue Mesillas, Wyatt Castagneto, Parker Martinez and Justice Schrader pitched in relief. Schrader had two hits, 2B and 3B and two RBIs to lead the Pilots at the plate. Cameron Meyer took the win for the Bulldogs giving up one run on four hits in four innings. Genesee leading hitters Cy Wareham 3-for-6 2B 1RBI, Cameron Meyer 3-for-6 2B 3RBIs, Nate Guinard 3-for-5 3B 2RBIs and Derek Burt 3-for-4 3RBI. Glenns Ferry will play Garden Valley at noon on Friday in a loser out game. Genesee faces Clearwater Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday in a semi-final game.

Friday’s Schedule

BASEBALL 4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Game 5—#8 Jerome vs #4 Pocatello 10 a.m. Loser out

Game 7—#5 Twin Falls vs #1 Middleton 4 p.m. Semi-final

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Game 6—#2 Kimberly vs #6 Homedale 1 p.m. Loser out

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa

Game 5 – Wendell vs Orofino 9:30 a.m. Loser out

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

Game 6 – Glenns Ferry vs Garden Valley noon Loser out

SOFTBALL 4A State Tournament @Post Falls High School, Coeur D’Alene

Game 4—#2 Twin Falls vs #7 Jerome 11 a.m.

3A State Tournament @Buhl High School, Buhl

Game 2—#4 Filer vs #5 Timberlake 11 a.m.

Game 3—#6 Buhl vs #3 Weiser 9 a.m.

2A State Tournament @ Orofino High School

Game 3—#6 Declo vs #3 St. Maries 9 a.m.

1A State Tournament @Moscow City Fields

Game 2—#6 Glenns Ferry vs #3 Greenleaf Friends 10 a.m.

RODEODistrict 5 – Finals Jerome 7 p.m.

TENNIS4A State Sites @Boise Racquet Club, Bishop Kelly High School, Fairmont High School

3A State Sites @Ridgevue High School, Owyhee High School

TRACK5A/4A State @Dona Larsen Park 9:30 a.m.

3A/2A/1A State @Middleton High School

