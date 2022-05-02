Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Monday, May 2 Schedule
Baseball
Glenns Ferry @Gem State 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @Burley 4 p.m.
Wood River @Jerome 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Glenns Ferry @Greenleaf Friends Academy 4:30 p.m.
Gooding @Kimberly 4 p.m.
Monday, May 2 Schedule
Baseball
Glenns Ferry @Gem State 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Home @Burley 4 p.m.
Wood River @Jerome 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Glenns Ferry @Greenleaf Friends Academy 4:30 p.m.
Gooding @Kimberly 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Rupert woman died Saturday in a one vehicle crash in Cassia County.
Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It's taken some people by surprise.
JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 300 West and 100 South, in Jerome…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
A man testified Wednesday that he watched two brothers kill Jose Lopez.
Mark your calendars for May 11.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.
BURLEY — The Cassia County School District will host a Summer Food Service Program for children ages 1-18. The programs and meals are free.
Valentine Garcia, a 50-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Thursday, April 27, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announce…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.