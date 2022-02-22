Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: State bowling, district boys basketball tournaments

Boys Basketball
4A District
Mountain Home 52, Canyon Ridge 36: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Riverhawks and Tigers were tied 6-6 after the first quarter in the loser out game. Mountain took the 25-15 lead at the half and still had the advantage of 34-29 after three. Mountain Home held the Riverhawks to seven points in the fourth quarter and scored 18 in the win. Jon Tetrault led the Tigers with 16 points and four rebounds and Brandon Bethel had 11 points, 14 assists, eight steals and four rebounds. For Canyon Ridge, Sam Lupumba and Blake Figuroa each had 10 points. No. 4 Mountain Home is at No. 3 Minico on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.
2A District @ Declo
Declo 59, Wendell 52: DECLO — Declo held the 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored Wendell 20-16 in the final quarter for the win in the loser out game. Kaden Ramsey and Bryson Allen led the Hornets with 10 points. The leading scorer of the game was Bode French with 29 points for the Trojans followed by Aden Bunn and Zade Swainston each with seven points in the loss. Declo is at at No. 3 Valley on Thursday 7 p.m. for the district championship.
Bowling
State 3A Singles Tournament
Boys
1st Mathew Evans, American Falls
2nd Jay Watson, North Valley Academy
3rd Will Ravenkamp, American Falls
4th Jason Pemann, American Falls
5th Jaxon Smyer, Declo
6th Bryson Butterfield, North Valley Academy
7th Jacob Vieira, Wendell
8th Zane Stapleman, Declo
9th Corbin Williams, Declo
10th Seth Harden, North Valley Academy
11th Kevin Hoopes, Declo
12h Jesse Felts, American Falls
13th Triston Dayley, North Valley Academy
14th Kendle Evans, American Falls
15th Jaden Dixon, Declo
Girls
1st Alyssa Anthon, Declo
2nd Kandence Davis, Kimberly
3rd Makaya Boyer, North Valley Academy
4th Angela Govea, North Valley Academy
5th Kelcee Burton, Declo
6th Jasmine Larsen, North Valley Academy
7th Makinlee Barnett, North Valley Academy
8th Ruiz Xodhitl, Declo
9th Caroline Walker, North Valley Academy
10th Maria Jimenez
11th Riley Walker, North valley Academy
12th Ozzlynn Rumple, North Valley Academy
13th Kaylee Walker, North Valley Academy
14th Jonika Veenstra, North Valley Academy
15th Yariza Romo, Wendell
State 5A Singles Tournament
Boys
1st Aiden Piet, Rocky Mountain
2nd Landon Piet, Rocky Mountain
3rd Andy Love, Lewiston
4th Sean Dutton, Mountain View
5th Donny Shaw, Post Falls
6th Nic Elmore, Meridian
7th Dawson Blair, Lewiston
8th Micah Jordan, Mountain View
9th Tyler Clarke, Lake City
10th Caleb Kearl, Lake City
11th Caleb Taylor, Centennial
12th Jack Mace, Rocky Mountain
13th Joseph Golo, Borah
14th Paul Massaad, Mountain View
15th Skyler Huber, Post Falls
Girls
1st Brianna Archabal, Borah
2nd Nevaeh Hull, Meridian
3rd Brianna Blamires, Lewiston
4th Ryder Aliana, Post Falls
5th Willey Reagon, Post Falls
6th Addison Mueller, Post Falls
7th Hali Vanhorn, Lewiston
8th Ellie Powell, Post Falls
9th Shaleen Bennett, Highland
10th Sydney Martin, Lewiston
11th Sophia Hecox, Mountain View
12th Allison Merrina, Lewiston
13th Amanda Blickfeldt, Borah
14th Daphnee Hammond, Lake City
15th Roxy Commings, Post Falls
State 3A Team Tournament
Boys
1st American Falls
2nd North Valley Academy
3rd Declo
4th Wendell
Girls
1st North Valley Academy
2nd Declo
3rd Kimberly
4th Wendell
State 4A Team Tournament
Boys
1st Pocatello
2nd Nampa
3rd Twin Falls
4th Burley
Girls
1st Mountain Home
2nd Preston
3rd Nampa
4th Burley
State 5A Team Tournament
Boys
1st Lake City
2nd Lewiston
3rd Post Falls
4th Borah
Girls
1st Lewiston
2nd Post Falls
3rd Meridian
4th Mountain View
Monday’s Results
Bowling
State 4A Singles Tournament
Boys
1st Brody Chatterton, Nampa
2nd Tate Freeman, Vision Charter
3rd Dylan Caress, Vallivue
4th Griffen Magee, Twin Falls
5th Benjamin Hermann, Nampa
6th Ryder Olsen, Preston
7th Soren Hansen, Pocatello
8th Mathew Smith, Mountain Home
9th Eljah Romero, Pocatello
10th Kade Marston, Minico
11th Cameron McCandless, Jerome
12th Devon Remington, Mountain Home
13th Roland Simler, Mountain Home
14th Carter Hull, Columbia
15th Conner Nichol, Pocatello
Girls
1st Halli Vaughn, Burley
2nd Rylee Meyer, Vallivue
3rd Alexia Quaintance, Twin Falls
4th Gabby DeVinney, Nampa
5th Korra Simler, Mountain Home
6th Dacey Winn, Preston
7th Lillian Nhok, Mountain Home
8th Cassidy Brass, Canyon Ridge
9th Jasmine Bly, Nampa
10th Tenley Curtiss, Pocatello
11th Dana Sturm, Caldwell
12th Brooklyn Olsen, Preston
13th Jepperson
14th Abbey Lawson, Nampa
15th Aubree Meyer, Vallivue
Wednesday Schedule
Boys Basketball4A District
Game 7: No. 4 Mountain Home @ No. 3 Minico, 7 p.m.; loser out
Game 8: No. 2 Burley @ No. 1 Jerome, 7 p.m.; district championship
3A District @ Kimberly
Game 6: No. 3 Filer at No. 2 Kimberly, 7 p.m.; district championship
1AD2 District @ Shoshone
Game 11: No. 2 Castleford vs. No. 6 Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.; loser out
Game 12: No. 1 Carey vs. No. 3 Camas County, 7:30 p.m.; district championship
— Times-News