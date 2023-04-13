Gov. Little appoints Mollineaux to Blaine County Commission

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Lindsay Mollineaux to the Blaine County Commission following the death of Richard “Dick” Fosbury.

A Wood River Valley native, Mollineaux has more than a decade of experience in operational analytics, regulatory development, and creative programming, according to a news release from the governor’s office. She is executive director of the Environmental Resource Center, a Ketchum-based nonprofit that promotes environmental programs and collaborations between local, state, and federal agencies.

A registered Democrat, Mollineaux will complete the remainder of Fosbury’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.

Greenhorn Fire Station housing project gets $20K boost

The Wood River Women’s Foundation has gifted $20,000 for housing at the Greenhorn Fire Station in Hailey.

Eight new homes for first responders are planned at the station on East Fork Road, with the four being installed this summer, according to a news release. The availability of housing will support the North Blaine County Fire District’s mission of providing 24-hour protection for the community and visitors.

The district has now raised almost $2.2 million of the $3.2 million needed for housing, and fire commissioner Sarah Michael said fundraising efforts will continue to “ensure that the cost of renting them is affordable for our first responders.”

Donations can be sent to Spur Community Foundation, Attn: Greenhorn Fire Station Housing Fund, P.O. Box 6184, Ketchum, 83340, or by credit card online at www.spurfoundation.org.

– Times-News