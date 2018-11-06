Election results for races across south-central Idaho as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday with 498 of 959 precincts reporting.
Candidate Party Votes Pct
U.S. House 2nd District
Aaron Swisher (D) 126,141 60
Mike Simpson (R) 84,202 40
Idaho Governor
Walter L. Bayes (Con) 3,374 1
Bev “Angel” Boeck (Lib) 3,896 1.1
Paulette Jordan (D) 138,209 39.4
Brad Little (R) 205,102 58.5
Lisa Marie (Ind write-in) 53 0
Lieutenant Governor
Janice McGeachin (R) 200,044 57.8
Kristin Collum (D) 145,809 42.2
Proposition 1—Historical Horse Racing
Yes 160,821 46
No 188,453 54
Proposition 2—Medicaid Expansion
Yes 217,140 62.1
No 132,378 37.9
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Sherri Ybarra (R) 167,373 48.6
Cindy Wilson (D) 177,122 51.4
Secretary of State
Jill Humble (D) 133,944 39.1
Lawerence E. Denney (R) 205,538 60.9
Attorney General
Lawernce Wasden (R) 218,222 64.2
Bruce S. Bistline (D) 121,542 35.8
Idaho Senate District 26
Julie Lynn (R) 2,700 25.8
Michelle Stennett (D) 7,772 74.2
Idaho Senate District 24
Lee Heider (R) 8,536 98.03
Peter Rickards (Ind. write-in) 232 1.97
Idaho House District 23 Seat B
Megan C. Blanksma (R) 1,195 98.03
Tony Ullrich (Ind write-in) 24 1.97
Idaho House District 24 Seat B
Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 6,510 58.5
Deborah Silver (D) 4,089 36.8
Anthony Tomkins (Con) 523 4.7
Idaho House District 26 Seat A
Muffy Davis (D) 7,724 73.6
Steve Miller (R) 2,775 26.4
Idaho House District 26 Seat B
Mike McFadyen (R) 3,000 28.9
Sally Toone (D) 7,391 71.1
5th District Judge
Roger B. Harris 21,968 66.6
David W. Gadd 10,994 33.4
Filer Cemetery Maintenance District
In favor 1,124 71.46
Against 449 28.54
Blaine County Commission First District
Mick Halverson (R) 2,465
Dick Fosbury (D) 6,760
Debra Hall (Ind) 1,005
Blaine County Commission Third District
Mickey Garcia (Ind) 2,134
Angenie McCleary (D) 7,494
Bellevue Mayor
Jared Murphy 200
Ned Burns 618
Lincoln County Commission First District
No results available as of 11:20 p.m.
Richard Ellis (R)
Julia Oxarango-Ingram (D)
Albion Mayor Recall
For recalling 71 59.17
Against recalling 49 40.83
Oakley Recreation District
In favor 368 74.34
Against 127 25.66
Gooding County Clerk of the District Court
Gillian Minter (D) I,074 24.78
Denise Gill (R) 3,261 75.22
