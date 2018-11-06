Election results for races across south-central Idaho as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday with 498 of 959 precincts reporting.

Candidate Party Votes Pct

U.S. House 2nd District

Aaron Swisher (D) 126,141 60

Mike Simpson (R) 84,202 40

Idaho Governor

Walter L. Bayes (Con) 3,374 1

Bev “Angel” Boeck (Lib) 3,896 1.1

Paulette Jordan (D) 138,209 39.4

Brad Little (R) 205,102 58.5

Lisa Marie (Ind write-in) 53 0

Lieutenant Governor

Janice McGeachin (R) 200,044 57.8

Kristin Collum (D) 145,809 42.2

Proposition 1—Historical Horse Racing

Yes 160,821 46

No 188,453 54

Proposition 2—Medicaid Expansion

Yes 217,140 62.1

No 132,378 37.9

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Sherri Ybarra (R) 167,373 48.6

Cindy Wilson (D) 177,122 51.4

Secretary of State

Jill Humble (D) 133,944 39.1

Lawerence E. Denney (R) 205,538 60.9

Attorney General

Lawernce Wasden (R) 218,222 64.2

Bruce S. Bistline (D) 121,542 35.8

Idaho Senate District 26

Julie Lynn (R) 2,700 25.8

Michelle Stennett (D) 7,772 74.2

Idaho Senate District 24

Lee Heider (R) 8,536 98.03

Peter Rickards (Ind. write-in) 232 1.97

Idaho House District 23 Seat B

Megan C. Blanksma (R) 1,195 98.03

Tony Ullrich (Ind write-in) 24 1.97

Idaho House District 24 Seat B

Linda Wright Hartgen (R) 6,510 58.5

Deborah Silver (D) 4,089 36.8

Anthony Tomkins (Con) 523 4.7

Idaho House District 26 Seat A

Muffy Davis (D) 7,724 73.6

Steve Miller (R) 2,775 26.4

Idaho House District 26 Seat B

Mike McFadyen (R) 3,000 28.9

Sally Toone (D) 7,391 71.1

5th District Judge

Roger B. Harris 21,968 66.6

David W. Gadd 10,994 33.4

Filer Cemetery Maintenance District

In favor 1,124 71.46

Against 449 28.54

Blaine County Commission First District

Mick Halverson (R) 2,465

Dick Fosbury (D) 6,760

Debra Hall (Ind) 1,005

Blaine County Commission Third District

Mickey Garcia (Ind) 2,134

Angenie McCleary (D) 7,494

Bellevue Mayor

Jared Murphy 200

Ned Burns 618

Lincoln County Commission First District

No results available as of 11:20 p.m.

Richard Ellis (R)

Julia Oxarango-Ingram (D)

Albion Mayor Recall

For recalling 71 59.17

Against recalling 49 40.83

Oakley Recreation District

In favor 368 74.34

Against 127 25.66

Gooding County Clerk of the District Court

Gillian Minter (D) I,074 24.78

Denise Gill (R) 3,261 75.22

