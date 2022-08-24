 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Football 2022

Columns: Aug. 26; Sept. 2; Sept. 9; Sept. 16; Sept. 23, Sept. 30; Oct. 7; Oct. 14; Oct. 21; 

Note for far-left column, above team names and to the left of dates: All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Class 4A Great Basin Conference

Burley Bobcats; @ Mountain Home; Vallivue; Shelley; @ Preston; @ Minico; @ Bishop Kelly; Twin Falls; Jerome; @ Canyon Ridge; 

Canyon Ridge Riverhawks; @ Caldwell; @ Wood River; Columbia; Ridgevue; @ Jerome; Minico; @ Mountain Home; Twin Falls; Burley;

Jerome Tigers; Gooding; @ Kimberly; Preston; @ Twin Falls; Canyon Ridge; @ Wood River; @ Minico; @ Burley; Mountain Home

Minico Spartans; Beaver HS, UT (@ Madison); @ Ridgeline HS, UT; Mountain Home; @ Century; Burley; @ Canyon Ridge; Jerome; No Game; @ Twin Falls; 

Twin Falls Bruins; @ Vallivue; Idaho Falls; Pocatello (@ Lookout CU Field); Jerome; Century; Mountain Home; @ Burley; @ Canyon Ridge; Minico; 

Wood River Wolverines; McCall-Donnelly; Canyon Ridge; @ Jackson Hole, WY; Filer; @ Buhl; Jerome; @ Kimberly (Thursday); @ Gooding; No Game; 

Class 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference

Buhl Indians; @ Weiser; Mountain Home (Thursday); @ Declo; @ Caldwell; Wood River; Gooding (Thursday); @ Wendell; Kimberly; @ Filer; 

Filer Wildcats; Sugar-Salem; Snake River; @ American Falls; @ Wood River; Wendell; @ Kimberly; Gooding; @ Declo; Buhl;

Gooding Senators; Jerome; @ Homedale; No Game; @ Mountain Home; Declo; @ Buhl (Thursday); @ Filer; Wood River; Kimberly;

Kimberly Bulldogs; Snake River; Jerome; Fruitland; @ Marsh Valley; @ Mountain Home; Filer; Wood River (Thursday); @ Buhl; @ Gooding;   

Class 2A Canyon Conference

Declo Hornets; @ Nampa Christian; @ Aberdeen; Buhl; Firth; @ Gooding; No Game; West Side; Filer; Wendell; 

Valley Vikings; @ Butte County; Wilder; @ Glenns Ferry; Murtaugh; @ Raft River; Carey; @ Lighthouse Christian; Oakley; No Game; 

Wendell Trojans; West Jefferson; @ Marsing; @ Ririe; Bear Lake; @ Filer; @ American Falls; Buhl; No Game; @ Declo; 

Class 1A Division I Snake River Conference

Glenns Ferry Pilots; Clearwater Valley (Saturday @ Middleton 4:00 p.m.); Dietrich; Valley; No Game; @ Murtaugh; Raft River; @ Carey; Lighthouse Christian; @ Oakley; 

Lighthouse Christian Lions; No Game; Grace; @ Raft River; Carey; Butte County; @ Oakley; Valley; @ Glenns Ferry; Murtaugh (Saturday); 

Murtaugh Red Devils; Wilder; @ Hansen; No Game; @ Valley; Glenns Ferry; No Game; @ Raft River; Carey; @ Lighthouse Christian (Saturday); 

Oakley Hornets; Prairie (Saturday @ Middleton 6:30 p.m.); Kendrick (@ Cambridge 6:00 p.m.); No Game; Raft River; @ Carey; Lighthouse Christian; No Game; @ Valley; Glenns Ferry; 

Raft River Trojans; No Game; @ Kamiah; Lighthouse Christian; @ Oakley; Valley; @ Glenns Ferry; Murtaugh; @ Butte County; @ Carey; 

Shoshone Indians; @ Mackay; @ Raft River; No Game; Greenleaf Friends; Camas County; @ Dietrich; Hansen; @ Castleford; @ Castleford; 

Class 1A Division II Sawtooth West Conference

Camas County Mushers; Rockland (4:00 p.m.); @ North Gem (4:00 p.m.); No Game; Rimrock (4:00 p.m.); @ Shoshone; Castleford (4:00 p.m.); @ Hagerman; Dietrich (4:00 p.m.); @ Hansen; 

Carey Panthers; @ Grace; Butte County; No Game; @ Lighthouse Christian; Oakley; @ Valley; Glenns Ferry; @ Murtaugh; Raft River; 

Castleford Wolves; @ Challis; Mackay; @ Rockland (4:00 p.m.); Hagerman; @ Camas County (4:00 p.m.); @ Dietrich; Shoshone; Hansen; Shoshone

Dietrich Blue Devils; @ Rimrock; @ Glenns Ferry; Rockland; No Game; @ Hansen; Shoshone; Castleford; @ Camas County (4:00 p.m.); Hagerman; 

Hagerman Pirates; @ Greenleaf Friends; Watersprings; @ North Gem (4:00 p.m.); Idaho City; @ Castleford; @ Hansen; Camas County; No Game; @ Dietrich; 

Hansen Huskies; @ Watersprings (4:00 p.m.); Murtaugh; @ Greenleaf Friends; No Game; Dietrich; Hagerman; @ Shoshone; @ Castleford; Camas County; 

Richfield Tigers; No Game; No Game; Camas County; Dietrich; @ North Gem; No Game; @ Clark County; @ Glenns Ferry JV; @ Murtaugh JV;  

