Magic Valley Football 2020

Columns: Aug. 28; Sept. 4; Sept. 11; Sept. 18; Sept. 25; Oct. 2; Oct. 9; Oct. 16; Oct. 23
Note for far-left column, above team names and to the left of dates: All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Schedules are subject to change due to coronavirus.
Class 4A Great Basin Conference
Burley Bobcats; @ Mountain Home; @ Buhl; Wood River; Kimberly; @ Minico; Pocatello; Twin Falls; Jerome; Canyon Ridge
Canyon Ridge; @ Wood River; Gooding; Twin Falls; @ Shelley; @ Jerome; Minico; @ Mountain Home; @ Century; Burley
Jerome Tigers; Gooding; @ Kimberly; Shelley; @Twin Falls; Canyon Ridge; Mountain Home; @ Minico; @ Burley; Wood River
Minico Spartans; Skyline, Middleton; Mountain Home; @ Sandpoint; Burley; @ Canyon Ridge; Jerome; @ Wood River; @Twin Falls
Twin Falls Bruins; @ Vallivue; @ Pocatello; @ Canyon Ridge; Jerome; Century; @ Wood River; @ Burley; Mountain Home; @ Minico
Wood River Wolverines; Canyon Ridge; @ Mountain Home; @ Burley; Filer (6 p.m.) ; @Buhl; Twin Falls; @Kimberly; Minico; @ Jerome
Class 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
Buhl Indians; @ Weiser ; Burley; No game ; @Declo; Wood River; Gooding ; @Wendell; Kimberly; @ Filer
Filer Wildcats; @ North Fremont; Valley; @American Falls; @ Wood River; Wendell; @Kimberly ; Gooding; @Declo; Buhl
Gooding Senators; @ Jerome; @ Canyon Ridge; Nampa Christian; Mountain Home; Declo; @ Buhl ; @ Filer; Marsh Valley (Oct. 14); Kimberly
Kimberly Bulldogs; Snake River ; Jerome; Declo; @Burley; @ Mountain Home ; Filer; Wood River; @Buhl; @ Gooding
Class 2A Canyon Conference
Declo Hornets; West Jefferson; @ Aberdeen; @ Kimberly; Buhl; @ Gooding (Sept. 24); Valley; @ Nampa Christian; Filer; @ Wendell
Wendell Trojans; Nampa Christian; @ Marsing; Cole Valley; @ Payette; @ Filer; No game; Buhl; @ Valley; Declo
Valley Vikings; @ Marsing; @ Filer; Ririe; @ Melba; Nampa Christian; @ Declo; No game ; Wendell; Soda Springs
Class 1A Division I Snake River Conference
Glenns Ferry Pilots; @ Lighthouse Christian; @ Kendrick (4 p.m.); Idaho City ; @ Rimrock; @ Shoshone; @ Raft River; Oakley; Murtaugh ; Lighthouse Christian
Oakley Hornets; Prairie (Aug. 29 1:30 p.m.); @ Grace ; Challis ; Garden Valley ; @ Murtaugh ; @ Shoshone ; @ Lighthouse Christian ; Raft River
Raft River Trojans; @ Idaho City (8/29, 6:30 p.m.); Challis; Watersprings (5:30 p.m.); no game; Lighthouse Christian; Glenns Ferry; @ Murtaugh; @ Butte County ; @ Oakley
Shoshone Indians; @ Richfield; @ Castleford; no game; Glenns Ferry ; Carey (4:30 p.m); Oakley ; Rockland ; No game
Lighthouse Christian Lions; Glenns Ferry / 8/29 Lapwai 11 a.m. ; Adrian/Jordan Valley, OR ; no game; @ Raft River ; Murtaugh ; Grace ; Oakley ; @ Glenns Ferry
Murtaugh Red Devils; @ Hansen; Rimrock ; Rockland ; @ Castleford; Oakley; @ Lighthouse Christian ; Raft River; @ Glenns Ferry
Class 1A Division II Sawtooth West Conference
Camas County Mushers; Rockland (3:30 p.m.) ; @ North Gem (4p.m.) ; Bye ; Richfield (3:30 p.m.) ; Dietrich (3:30 p.m.) ; @ Castleford; @ Carey ; Hagerman (4 p.m.); @ Hansen
Carey Panthers; No game; Garden Valley; @ Richfield; Hagerman ; @ Shoshone (4:30 p.m.) ; Hansen; Camas ; @ Castleford; @ Dietrich
Castleford Wolves; No game ; Shoshone ; @ Dietrich; Murtaugh; Hansen; Camas County ; @ Richfield; Carey ; @ Hagerman
Dietrich Blue Devils; Garden Valley; Butte County; Castleford; Hansen; @ Camas; @ Richfield; @ Hagerman; No game; Carey
Hagerman Pirates; No game; Horseshoe Bend; @ Hansen; @ Carey; Richfield; North Gem; Dietrich; Camas County; Castleford
Hansen Huskies; Murtaugh; @Rockland (4:30 p.m.); Hagerman; @Dietrich; @ Castleford; @ Carey; Bye; Richfield; Camas County
Richfield Tigers; Shoshone; Watersprings (4:30 p.m.); @ Carey; @ Camas County (3:30 p.m.); @ Hagerman; @ Dietrich; Castleford; @ Hansen;
