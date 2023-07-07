Mark your calendars for fair and rodeo festivities happening in the Magic Valley during the months of July, August and September.

Camas County

The fair will begin 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Camas Avenue West in Fairfield. Events will continue throughout the weekend and the fair will close at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6. TICKETS???????????

Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. on July 7-8 at the C Me Later Arena on Highway 20. General admission costs $12-16. Admission cost for children age 8 and under is $6 and additional fee.

Lincoln County

The fair and rodeo will begin with the junior rodeo event on Saturday, July 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone. The rodeos will continue at 8 p.m. on July 27-28. A variety of events will continue throughout the week. The fair will end on Sunday, July 30 after the antique tractor pulls happening on 5 p.m.

Minidoka County

The fair and rodeo will begin on July 31 and continue until Aug. 5 at 85 E Baseline Road in Rupert.

Junior rodeo begins at 7 pm on Aug. 2-3.

Wildwood will be performing a free concert sponsored by PMT at 7 p.m. on July 32 at the rodeo grandstands.

Ticket prices for adults are $10 per person, cost for children between ages 6-12 is $6 and infants under age 6 have free admission. A family special for two adults and four kids is $35.

Cassia County

A concert featuring musician Craig Morgan will begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on Elba Avenue in Burley. Tickets are $15 for wooden bleacher seats and $25 for grandstand and arena seating.

The carnival will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16 on Elba Avenue in Burley. The events will continue for three days until the fair ends at 12 p.m. on Aug. 19th.

The rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. from Aug. 17-19 on Elba Avenue in Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m. and Mutton Bustin starts at 7:30 p.m.

On-site tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. on July 20 until 9 p.m. on Aug. 19. To purchase tickets online, visit: https://myidahotix.com/organizations/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo.

Jerome County

The rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m on Aug. 7 at DePew Arena in Jerome, 205 N Fir St. To purchase tickets online, visit: https://tickets.jeromecountyfair.com/tickets

Gooding County

The Gooding Junior Rodeo will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 205 Lucy Lane. The Gooding Pro Rodeo will begin from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 and end on Aug. 19.

There will be a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in Main Street and the line-up is at 4 p.m. near CSI.

Carnival wristbands, $25 per person, are available for purchase between July 3 and Aug. 11 at the Gooding fair office. To purchase online tickets, visit: https://tickets.goodingprorodeo.com/p/tickets.

Twin Falls County

Gates will open at 7 p.m. between Aug. 30 and Sept. 4 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Gate admission costs $7 for ages 13 and above, $5 for ages 6-12 and advanced general admission, which includes the gate admission, is $29 per person.

Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo will begin from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. between Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds.

Musician Mitchell Tenpenny will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the fairgrounds' Shouse Arena.

To purchase online tickets for the fair, rodeo or concert visit: https://www.tfcfair.com/p/buy-tickets.

Blaine County??