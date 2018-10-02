Celebrating its fifth year, this family fun event is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings between 7 and 11 p.m. General admission is $5, a Saturday night ticket is $10. Their snack shack also hosts funnel cakes, carmel apples and hot chocolate for that seasonal sweet tooth. Magic Valley Corn Maze is located at 4301-4345 E. 3700 North, Hansen. For more information go to magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.