Magic Valley Corn Maze
Murtaugh students have to go through an old school bus to get through the Magic Valley Corn Maze Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2017, near Murtaugh.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Celebrating its fifth year, this family fun event is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings between 7 and 11 p.m. General admission is $5, a Saturday night ticket is $10. Their snack shack also hosts funnel cakes, carmel apples and hot chocolate for that seasonal sweet tooth. Magic Valley Corn Maze is located at 4301-4345 E. 3700 North, Hansen. For more information go to magicvalleycornmaze.com.

