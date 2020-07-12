× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many times, the location of an image can say a lot about the person in the photo. The towns we hail from help define us. As our adventure of exploring the Magic Valley progresses, think about the stories you’re seeing and who these people are.

Photographs are moments frozen in time. Our job as photojournalists is to share these moments with the world, to preserve them for future generations to see. Sometimes we are drawn by the lighting or the color, but the heart of every great image is the subject. It’s their story to tell. Our goal is to give the viewer a better understanding of who that person is.

While the purpose of this project is to highlight the cities, we cannot do that without acknowledging the many wonderful people that inhabit them.

···Jerome is, in its essence, an agricultural community. Farming and ag-based industries still make up the majority of the economy, but in recent years a push has been made to grow the service and retail services. The community is filled with several family-oriented attractions, such as the Jerome County fair, the Jerome Freedom Fest and North Park, which features a splash pad and skate park.

Kimberly, located six miles east of Twin Falls, is a city of moderate size known for its great schools and welcoming community. It is constantly evolving and growing to meet the needs of its citizens. The town was named for Peter Kimberly, an investor in the Twin Falls irrigation project.

Hansen is located three miles east of Kimberly. Primarily a farming community, the city highlights the best qualities of a small town where everyone knows their neighbor. The town was named for John Hansen, one of Twin Falls County’s first county commissioners after the county was carved away from Cassia County.

Jackpot, Nevada, is a town founded on gambling casinos. When U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver, a Democrat from Tennessee, campaigned in the 1950s to remove gambling from the U.S., Peter “Cactus Pete” Piersanti and Don French moved their businesses across the state line Nevada state line. Seventy years later, the unincorporated community still owes most of its economy to the handful of casinos.

Hollister might feel like a ghost town to some. Many of the buildings are in various states of disrepair. Those that aren’t abandoned sport an older style of architecture not often seen in current housing construction. But the people show a resilience mirrored by the standing of their structures, still persevering despite much of the economic and commercial growth occurring in surrounding communities.

Hailey, a small town nestled near the southern end of the Sawtooth National Forest, is a place of tradition. The city offers numerous outdoor adventures and dining options, but the biggest events in Hailey all celebrate the city’s heritage. The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, listed by USA Today as one of 10 great places to celebrate animals in the world, draws thousands of visitors each year. Hailey is the seat of Blaine County.

Hazelton is home to only 800 people, making the area a quiet and close-knit community. To the north is Wilson Lake Reservoir, a 600-acre fishing hotspot that includes boat docks, sandy beaches, a five-acre park and 40 different campsites to choose from.

Ketchum is known for its skiing and mountain hiking paths, but for a celestial photographer, its most impressive offering is its clear night skies. Named a Dark Sky Community in 2018 by the International Dark-Sky Association, Ketchum offers views that are literally out of this world.

Heyburn is in Minidoka County, just across the Snake River from Burley. Much like its neighbor to the south, Heyburn continues the tradition of using and appreciating the natural resource that draws so many water enthusiasts each year.

