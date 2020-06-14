×
I've shot a lot of aquaculture images, but this is the one that captures the industry in a single photo. Intense bursts of color. Fish swimming. The worker precariously balancing between raceways. All of these elements help tell the story of life at a hatchery.
At 90, Betty works harder than most people I know. I felt this image does a nice job of highlighting that work ethic.
If you visit Declo on a Friday night in the fall, you'll understand just how much football means to the town. It seems only appropriate to choose an image that represents just that. Getting low and allowing the sun to peak between the players helps to show how dedicated these student athletes are, practicing in the glow of the rising sun.
Despite how often I am out taking photographs, a moose is still a rare occurrence. To have one running down the road toward me is an opportunity I couldn't miss. I shot this from the driver seat of my vehicle because as Yellowstone visitors discover every year, never get out of the car when a wild animal is charging toward you.
The red sweater in a field of green automatically draws your eye to the subject, but it is the balanced layering of this image that I appreciate. I like how you can see workers behind him on both sides. It shows that field work truly is a family affair.
This guy throws two tomahawks at the same time. If there is a better way to describe Glenns Ferry without showing a river crossing, I don't know what it is. This was shot during the Three Island Crossing celebration, an event I highly recommend to anyone able to attend.
I can't talk about Gooding without showing a rodeo photo. This image is peak action with a great facial expression and the photo is cropped tight to avoid any unnecessary distractions in the background.
For many, Kirt Martin is synonymous with Hagerman. I've gotten to know Martin a little bit over the years. I've watched his kids grow up and witnessed his transition from restaurant owner to educator. Here he's seen snipping chives from the school's greenhouse for a cooking demonstration.
Hundreds gathered to watch the historic No. 844 steam locomotive arrived in the spring of 2017 in Gooding. The train went through many communities across the West and all of us photojournalists looked to see how each other went about documenting the event within our respective coverage areas.
I tried to put myself in the shoes of the Japanese during World War II while Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation, talked about the history of the Minidoka National Historic Site in the spring of 2017. I had been to the site several times and each visit brought new interpretations of what the camp meant for those involved.
Knowing I would be looking for pronghorn antelope during the summer off 2018 near Fairfield I took out the biggest lens we had and played wildlife photographer while riding around with Idaho Fish and Game officers. I really loved how the light played down on the landscape behind them, giving the image beautiful depth.
I remember the newspaper wanted to mirror a little bit of what ESPN had recently done with Acey Shaw and his family while making it our own. Witnessing Shaw's day-to-day life was a big part of that project and his wife and kids welcomed me with open arms. It was a great day to be a photojournalist and I'll never forget riding around in Shaw's ATV as he gave me a tour of the farm.
Thousands of people showed up for the 24th annual Three Island Crossing at the Three Island Crossing State Park on the Old Oregon Trail. This is one of the earliest assignments I covered for the Times-News and one I'll not soon forget. It really did feel like I was stepping back in time.
This 2014 story from Declo tells how technology and GPS has found its way into the agricultural sector. I had a lot of fun with this shoot; the weather was wonderful and the surrounding area is gorgeous.
Monster trucks Double Trouble, left, and Dirt Crew race around the arena during the Twin Falls County Fair's 'All Star Monster Truck Tour' in August of 2016. I've covered a lot of fairs over the last 15 years, and for me, they never get old.
A car drives into Eden in March 2018. The town wanted to expand its area of impact at the time.
Times-News photographer Pat Sutphin runs from the splash of a semi-trailer driving through a puddle Oct. 9, 2018, as he photographs the rain for a weather story.
Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash covers the Myanmar Water Festival on July 21, 2019, in Eagle.
Crystal-clear waters running through the raceways of a fish hatchery. A cloud of dust, silhouetted by the sun, billowing into the air of a rodeo arena. Soil-stained hands reaching down to examine the health of this year’s harvest.
The subtle moments are often the details that tell the best story. As photojournalists, these are the images that we look for. These are the moments that allow our readers to connect with a story. As we continue our journey through the Magic Valley, take the time to enjoy the quiet moments that remind us why this is the place we choose to call home.
···Eden is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it town, spanning less than a mile from end to end. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in scenery. Many of the structures in town are older, lacking the aesthetics of commercial construction. This allows attention to stay with the beautiful landscape surrounding the town. The soil is said to be so fertile, the founders compared it to the biblical Garden of Eden, for which the town was named. The World War II Japanese internment camp now called Minidoka National Historic Site is a few miles northwest of Eden.
Hagerman is all about the outdoors, and much of it revolves around water. Whether you’re whitewater rafting the Hagerman Reach or checking out the fish at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery, water is a central focus for the area. Thousand Springs State Park draws people from all over the world to witness the free-flowing waterfalls spouting from the canyon cliffs.
Glenns Ferry feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere. Surrounding towns are miles away and that’s alright. Part of the charm of Glenns Ferry is the plethora of activities to be found in such a small town. The city offers the hunting, fishing and hiking opportunities one would expect, but it has as many unexpected offerings as well. Want some award-winning wine? Visit the Y Knot Winery for a taste. Prefer to reconnect with nature? Three Island State Park is a popular camping location and the Elma Goodman Bluebird Trail offers more than 150 nesting boxes for a chance to see mountain bluebirds and other winged creatures.
Declo, just 8 miles east of Burley, couldn’t be more different from its neighbor to the west. While Burley is home to more than 10,500 residents, Declo offers a small-town atmosphere with only 373 residents. Its motto, “Our town; our people,” drives home the sense of community one finds in Declo. With community events a common occurrence in the city, Declo truly is a place where neighbors unite.
Dietrich sits surrounded by miles of fertile farmland. For those looking for a bit more adventure, it also stands as a central location for many outdoor attractions, such as the Shoshone Ice Caves and the Dietrich Crater.
Fairfield is known for its multitude of outdoor activities, but none are more impressive than the camas lily bloom. Every spring, the area is wrapped in a blanket of blue as these wildflowers blossom. The natural hot springs and numerous hiking trails already make Fairfield an ideal destination, but in this photographer’s opinion, it’s the wildflowers that are a must-see attraction. Filer has everything you’d expect from a moderately sized town, from a public pool to a library and several local parks. All of that, however, is overshadowed by the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, which sees thousands of visitors each year. Whether it’s teenagers enjoying the thrill of a carnival ride or cowboys clinging for eight seconds of glory on the back of a bull, the fair offers something for everyone to enjoy. The town was named for Walter G. Filer, general manager of the Twin Falls Water and Land Co. Gooding is a rodeo town. The annual fair and numerous rodeo events draw cowboys and cowgirls from all over the area. But beyond the spurs and saddle broncs is a community-centered on diversity and inclusion. The Basque community is openly welcomed, their culture celebrated through monthly dinners and a yearly festival. Gooding is also home to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, which serves students who have sensory impairments. The town was named for Frank R. Gooding, an Englishman who became an early Idaho governor.
