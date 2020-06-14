× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Crystal-clear waters running through the raceways of a fish hatchery. A cloud of dust, silhouetted by the sun, billowing into the air of a rodeo arena. Soil-stained hands reaching down to examine the health of this year’s harvest.

The subtle moments are often the details that tell the best story. As photojournalists, these are the images that we look for. These are the moments that allow our readers to connect with a story. As we continue our journey through the Magic Valley, take the time to enjoy the quiet moments that remind us why this is the place we choose to call home.

···Eden is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it town, spanning less than a mile from end to end. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in scenery. Many of the structures in town are older, lacking the aesthetics of commercial construction. This allows attention to stay with the beautiful landscape surrounding the town. The soil is said to be so fertile, the founders compared it to the biblical Garden of Eden, for which the town was named. The World War II Japanese internment camp now called Minidoka National Historic Site is a few miles northwest of Eden.

Hagerman is all about the outdoors, and much of it revolves around water. Whether you’re whitewater rafting the Hagerman Reach or checking out the fish at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery, water is a central focus for the area. Thousand Springs State Park draws people from all over the world to witness the free-flowing waterfalls spouting from the canyon cliffs.

Glenns Ferry feels like it’s in the middle of nowhere. Surrounding towns are miles away and that’s alright. Part of the charm of Glenns Ferry is the plethora of activities to be found in such a small town. The city offers the hunting, fishing and hiking opportunities one would expect, but it has as many unexpected offerings as well. Want some award-winning wine? Visit the Y Knot Winery for a taste. Prefer to reconnect with nature? Three Island State Park is a popular camping location and the Elma Goodman Bluebird Trail offers more than 150 nesting boxes for a chance to see mountain bluebirds and other winged creatures.

Declo, just 8 miles east of Burley, couldn’t be more different from its neighbor to the west. While Burley is home to more than 10,500 residents, Declo offers a small-town atmosphere with only 373 residents. Its motto, “Our town; our people,” drives home the sense of community one finds in Declo. With community events a common occurrence in the city, Declo truly is a place where neighbors unite.

Dietrich sits surrounded by miles of fertile farmland. For those looking for a bit more adventure, it also stands as a central location for many outdoor attractions, such as the Shoshone Ice Caves and the Dietrich Crater.

Fairfield is known for its multitude of outdoor activities, but none are more impressive than the camas lily bloom. Every spring, the area is wrapped in a blanket of blue as these wildflowers blossom. The natural hot springs and numerous hiking trails already make Fairfield an ideal destination, but in this photographer’s opinion, it’s the wildflowers that are a must-see attraction. Filer has everything you’d expect from a moderately sized town, from a public pool to a library and several local parks. All of that, however, is overshadowed by the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, which sees thousands of visitors each year. Whether it’s teenagers enjoying the thrill of a carnival ride or cowboys clinging for eight seconds of glory on the back of a bull, the fair offers something for everyone to enjoy. The town was named for Walter G. Filer, general manager of the Twin Falls Water and Land Co. Gooding is a rodeo town. The annual fair and numerous rodeo events draw cowboys and cowgirls from all over the area. But beyond the spurs and saddle broncs is a community-centered on diversity and inclusion. The Basque community is openly welcomed, their culture celebrated through monthly dinners and a yearly festival. Gooding is also home to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, which serves students who have sensory impairments. The town was named for Frank R. Gooding, an Englishman who became an early Idaho governor.

