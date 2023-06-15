The Idaho Transportation Department remind drivers to expect traffic delays on the Glenns Ferry Bridges and the Perrine Bridge while crews work on standard bridge inspections.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on June 20 at the Glenns Ferry Bridges. Crews will start working on the eastbound bridge and finish on the westbound bridge. The inspection will proceed three consecutive days, ending at 7 p.m. on June 23, the release said.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on June 24 at the Perrine Bridge. Crews will start working on the south end of the bridge and finish on the north end. The inspection will end at 3 p.m. on June 25, the release said.

The transportation department, Idaho State Police and local law enforcement advise motorists to slow down while driving in work zones.

"These special bridge inspections only take a couple of days to accomplish, while routine inspections take a week or more and both are important to ensure the safety and longevity of our state bridges," Amy Bower, the transportation department's bridge inspector, said in the release.