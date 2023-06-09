DYW

Claire Neibaur, Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023, will be leaving on June 14 from her home in Paul to compete in the national stage for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023. Together with 49 winners from other states, Neibaur be in Mobile, Alabama for two weeks preparing to win over $150,000 in cash scholarships.

The competition spans three days from June 23 through June 25. Neibaur will be assessed in five categories that represent the core spirit and purpose of the scholarship program: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. She will have the opportunity to participate in team building exercises and community service projects during her two weeks in Mobile.

Neibaur is a recent graduate of Minico High School. If awarded the national title, she will represent DYW across the country next year by promoting the program's Be Your Best Self initiative that is comprised of five elements: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Refugee day

The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs is hosting the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Twin Falls City Park. Diverse food from eight different countries will be served free of charge at the beginning of the program and cultural performances will begin at 7 p.m.

World Refugee Day will be celebrated in Boise and Twin Falls. In the first half of 2023, Boise, Nampa and Twin Falls have welcomed 500 individuals from 13 countries.

Simpson

The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Shoshone on Wednesday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Shoshone City Hall, 207 S Rail Street W.