RUPERT — Dozens of agencies around the Magic Valley are delivering The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center’s wares to those who need them most.

Jack Zarybnisky, of Burley, is no stranger to working for charitable causes. But delivering the center’s homeless mats to the people who need them the most across the state humbles him.

About every eight or nine days, Zarybnisk and his wife, Mary, pack their SUV to the roof with mats and set off on a delivery run.

“Anyone who doesn’t believe that we have this problem here should come with us and we’ll show them,” Jack Zarybnisky said.

Their destinations vary from homeless shelters to centers for sexually abused children and sometimes include unexpected stops along the way when they see people living on the streets.

At a Boise shelter — which is only open during the day — people sleep on the asphalt parking lot outside because they have nowhere else to go, Jack Zarybnisky said.

“Some of them have blankets and some of them don’t,” he said.

The Zarybniskys have also stopped and given out mats to people along the interstate while handing out hygiene kits from the center.

Jack Zarybnisky once watched a woman with three children who fled an abusive situation break down in tears after she was given a mat and a couple of blankets.

“They had all been sleeping in one bed,” he said.

He said although winter is harsh for people without homes, the hot summer can be almost as bad without water, shade or sunscreen.

“There is no good time to be homeless,” said.

Cassia Head Start Center Supervisor Kandy Soto said the Humanitarian Center gave the school a large stack of the file folder games, used in classrooms by children and teachers. There are many versions of the file folder games and they are made for varying age groups.

“We also give them out during home visits,” Soto. “The games are very useful and help children learn different skills like letter and pattern recognition.”

The center has given Crossroads Harbor domestic violence shelter quilts for their shelter house, along with file folder games and newborn kits.

“I got to tour the Humanitarian Center and what they are doing there is amazing,” he said. “It really touched my heart.”

And Soto is not the only one affected.

“The quilts they gave us were quite beautiful,” said Robin Bronson, executive director at the shelter.

Often, women in crisis escape a violent situation will few items, Bronson said.

“We try to provide them with everything they need and don’t have," she said. "Often the woman doesn’t have any funds and her husband is controlling all of the money.”

The newborn baby kits are given to mothers to help fill those gaps and ease the stress, she said.

“Sometimes we will literally pick mothers up from the hospital and they can’t go home to get any stuff,” she said.

Volunteers at the shelter use the file folder games in the children's room to give children a safe place to play instead of hearing conversations containing details of their parents’ separation, Bronson said.

“It is a blessing to be able to give people these items. And the people we serve are usually so thankful for them.”

