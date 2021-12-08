Magic Philharmonic Orchestra's Christmas concert set for Dec. 20

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will present its annual Christmas concert - Joy To The World, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at the King Fine Arts Center.

Jayna Johnson will be the guest conductor along with guest artists Lori Wilson, Dustin Heath and string students from Minico and Burley schools. Doug Manning will narrate. The group Soft Touch will welcome you to the concert with their caroling and lead the audience in a Christmas sing-a-long of traditional Christmas hymns.

The orchestra will perform favorites such as "Sleigh Ride," "I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day/ Birthday Of A King," "A Charlie Brown Christmas", "Twas The Night Before Christmas" and other Christmas classics.

Come and join the fun and participate in the spirit of Christmas.

Tickets are available on the King Fine Arts website and at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0