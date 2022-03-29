Magic Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert on April 8

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a spring concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 8th at the King Fine Arts Center.

The guest conductor will be Tim Wood. Tim is presently the director of the Humanities Department at Burley High School where he teaches band, strings, guitar, percussion and jazz band. He has received a bachelor of music, music composition degree from Washington University and a master of music education degree from the University of Idaho.

The orchestra will be presenting an all-American composer concert including Raiders March and Hymn to the Fallen by John Williams, Leroy Anderson's Blue Tango, Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Afro-American Symphony by William Grant Still, Dream Machine by Brian Balmage and Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Samuel Barber.

Justin Taylor, a senior at Burley High School, will be the guest violin soloist. Justin is a vibrant and involved violinist in the Magic Valley community. Over the years Justin has collected numerous awards and scholarships including the Don Royster Memorial and Carol Badger Memorial scholarships, first place in the 2021 Idaho State Violin Competition, and repetitive first place awards in local and district festivals. He is currently a student of Dr. Hyeri Choi, the professor of violin performance at Idaho State University. Justin, a member of the orchestra, is very passionate about the place music has in this community and is excited to share one of his favorite concertos with the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra.

The orchestra will also be honoring two of the founding members of the orchestra who have since moved from our area - Kathryn Collier, who is presently a studio recording musician and the assistant concertmaster of the Orchestra at Temple Square, and Tanya Buck, past strings teacher, conductor of the Mini-Cassia Youth Orchestra and private violin teacher in the Burley area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0