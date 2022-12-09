Magic Philharmonic Christmas Concert Dec. 19

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Christmas Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the King Fine Arts Center.

Lynette Hale will be conducting.

Tickets are $10 adults, and $3 for kids and students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://magicphilharmonic.com/.

There will also be a food drive the night of the concern and people who donate will receive a coupon for the April 6 2023 concert.

Please bring canned goods, boxed goods or other non-perishable items to help community members in need.