 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magic Philharmonic Christmas Concert Dec. 19

  • 0

BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Christmas Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the King Fine Arts Center.

Lynette Hale will be conducting.

Tickets are $10 adults, and $3 for kids and students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://magicphilharmonic.com/.

There will also be a food drive the night of the concern and people who donate will receive a coupon for the April 6 2023 concert.

Please bring canned goods, boxed goods or other non-perishable items to help community members in need.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News