JEROME — In some respects it can be difficult to distinguish Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air from a Fortune 500 company. Owner Billy Salts knows his power is in his people and works to create a positive work environment that keeps his employees happy and enthusiastic about their jobs.
“If you read about the work culture Google and some of these Fortune 500 companies have created, Billy has recreated that,” Cheryl Viola, director of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, said.
In only seven years, Salts has created a thriving business and expanded into a new workspace, which opened in July.
Salts takes his experience from other companies, which he tries to visit twice a year. His idea for the way his company operates came from a 2014 trip to Dallas where he spent four days with managers of an electrical company.
“I couldn’t tell who the actual boss was because they were all so good,” he said. “That’s how you know they’re doing something right because they were all on top of their game.”
Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air, which does agricultural, industrial and residential construction and repair, does leadership training, team-building exercises and gives each employee a DISC — dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness — test, which is a personality test that determines leadership and communication style. The results of each person’s test are marked on a pie chart in a meeting room.
Salts believes it’s difficult to work with other people if you don’t understand their work style. That’s why he also incorporates lessons on communication styles, leadership and working well with others on a regular basis.
“I know it seems really weird, but in high school we don’t get taught these things very often,” Salts said.
The company is a big donor to the Boys and Girls Club and works with the Education Foundation to introduce kids to trade jobs. Salts is planning to host a job fair with other companies at its Railway Street location.
“We’re really going to make it a good one,” Salts said. “We want to see buses of kids pulling up and seeing all these opportunities.”
Salts takes the time to know all his employees in both his Magic Valley offices, a Sun Valley office and a Boise office. That means knowing all 107 of their names and their spouses’ names, their communication type and where their strengths are. This comes naturally for Salts, but he’s worked to instill core values — which are displayed on the wall at the entrance of the office — and continues to work to build a positive work culture.
“I’ve always been a people person, but that’s become our thing,” Salts said. “That’s our secret sauce.”
