Horse Dentistry
Bert Lambert, co-owner of the Equine Gnathological Training Institute, performs equine dentistry Oct. 11 at the Medicine Wheel Ranch outside of Glenns Ferry. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The major producers in the Magic Valley, such as Amalgamated Sugar, Chobani and Clif Bar, are well-known. They drive the economy, create jobs and set a baseline for wages. But other industries have also come and gone in the past 100 years as the Magic Valley has sought to diversify its economy. 

The Times-News reached out to some companies in those lesser-known industries, including horse dentistry equipment, caviar cultivation and herbal supplements for dogs. Why did those companies decide to settle in the Idaho desert, and what about the region made them decide to stay? You'll be surprised at some of the goods that are made right here in the Magic Valley. 

