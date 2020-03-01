$265M dicamba verdict could prompt other lawsuits

The initial investor response to the Bader trial, though, has been muted, with Bayer shares sliding about $1 or 5% over the past week to close just above $21 on Feb. 21 in New York, and BASF slipping even less: about 50 cents or 3% to close at $16.90.

For Bayer, that stability suggests the market doesn’t see dicamba as a Roundup-caliber financial concern for now.

“This is not a glyphosate issue in scale,” said the trading firm Liberum Capital, according to a Reuters report, “but is another legal headache for investors to worry about in the near term.”

Andrew Thostenson, a pesticide specialist for North Dakota State University’s extension service, said he was “stunned” by the size of punitive damages awarded in the Bader trial, after keeping an eye on it from afar. He was particularly surprised to see the result come from an area like Southeast Missouri, where he felt average citizens generally would not be “unsympathetic” to agriculture companies and herbicide use.

“It’s something that you might expect for sure if it was on the West Coast,” Thostenson said. “But it happened down in Cape Girardeau. I think that says something.”