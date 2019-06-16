SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Appellate judges in Washington state are upholding a $7.5-million jury award for a woman paralyzed in a motorcycle crash.
Madelynn Tapken was on a motorcycle with Conrad Malinak in 2011 when they crashed at a fork in the road south of Spokane. County employees testified at a trial that there were no warning signs about the maximum safe speed for the curve. The lawsuit alleged a bush blocked Malinak's view of the sharpness of the curve.
A jury awarded $12.5-million to Tapken but found Spokane County was only 60% at fault for the condition of the road. The county appealed her $7.5-million award.
The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday three appeals judges affirmed the jury's verdict.
County Risk Manager Steve Bartels wasn't available Friday to say whether the county will appeal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.