 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucy Freestone's 80th birthday celebration set Feb. 11

  • 0

A birthday celebration will be held for Lucy Freestone's 80th birthday on Feb. 11 at the Almo Outpost Steakhouse, 3020 S. Elba Almo Rd., Almo.

Help Lucy celebrate her birthday in one of two ways: enjoy a delicious dinner with her starting at 2 p.m. or pop in for a visit and birthday cake at 3 p.m.

RSVP is required for both dinner and cake guests. Please respond to Karla Pyne at 208-431-9484 by Jan. 31. Dinner will be buffet style with chicken or steak for $19 a person.

There are rooms for rent available in Almo for those traveling from out of town along with hot pools, rock climbing and hiking for those who are interested.

Hotel accommodations are also available in Tremonton, Utah and in Burley if needed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News