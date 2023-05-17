JEROME — Luciana Smith, 75, of Jerome, passed away March 1, 2023, at a care center in Jerome. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences and read the obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
